Another Five Patient Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:03 PM

Another five patient die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another five patiens lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the toll to 667 since March last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Another five patiens lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the toll to 667 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Fida Hussain (61) Ghaus Bukhsh (85) Aslam (55 ) Sher Bano (23) and Fareeda Bibi (60) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Three victims hailed from Multan while two from Muzaffargarh, he informed.

106 patients are positive and 65 are suspected out of total 242 cases, he concluded.

