Anti-Narcotics committee imposed ban on smoking inside UoP

The Anti-Narcotics and Tobacco Committee of University of Peshawar (UoP) has imposed a complete ban on smoking inside the University's premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics and Tobacco Committee of University of Peshawar (UoP) has imposed a complete ban on smoking inside the University's premises.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by Provost Dr.

Fazal Sher held on Wednesday attended by CPC Commandants including Hussain Khan, Director Students Community Program Dr Shakeel, Chief Proctor Nadeem Azam, Chairperson Psychology Dr Iram Irshad, Director Students Society Dr Nasir Jamal and Deputy Director Administration Aimal Khan and others.

The meeting made discussions on the performance of Sub-Committees and decided that an Anti-Narcotics and smoking seminar would be arranged for the awareness of students with the support of CPC. The meeting also declared the University Campus a complete No-smoking zone.