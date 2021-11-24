UrduPoint.com

Anti-Narcotics Committee Imposed Ban On Smoking Inside UoP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Anti-Narcotics committee imposed ban on smoking inside UoP

The Anti-Narcotics and Tobacco Committee of University of Peshawar (UoP) has imposed a complete ban on smoking inside the University's premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics and Tobacco Committee of University of Peshawar (UoP) has imposed a complete ban on smoking inside the University's premises.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by Provost Dr.

Fazal Sher held on Wednesday attended by CPC Commandants including Hussain Khan, Director Students Community Program Dr Shakeel, Chief Proctor Nadeem Azam, Chairperson Psychology Dr Iram Irshad, Director Students Society Dr Nasir Jamal and Deputy Director Administration Aimal Khan and others.

The meeting made discussions on the performance of Sub-Committees and decided that an Anti-Narcotics and smoking seminar would be arranged for the awareness of students with the support of CPC. The meeting also declared the University Campus a complete No-smoking zone.

Related Topics

Peshawar Nasir Jamal Shakeel

Recent Stories

Solomon Islands Parliament Building Set on Fire Du ..

Solomon Islands Parliament Building Set on Fire During Riots - Reports

1 minute ago
 Khokhar lauds govt for tightening noose around fac ..

Khokhar lauds govt for tightening noose around factories manufacturing substanda ..

1 minute ago
 Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 2 ..

Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 21.7 pct in October

1 minute ago
 Kyrgyzstan reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection ..

Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection amid climate change

12 minutes ago
 Sydney nanny loses extradition appeal over Pinoche ..

Sydney nanny loses extradition appeal over Pinochet-era crimes

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.