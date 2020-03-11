UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Campaign To Start From March 16

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:41 PM

He Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that five- day polio immunizations campaign will be commenced from March 16 to 20, 2020, in all union councils of Sukkur district to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is vaccinated against polio disease, which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that five- day polio immunizations campaign will be commenced from March 16 to 20, 2020, in all union councils of Sukkur district to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is vaccinated against polio disease, which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles.

While presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday to review the arrangements of the campaign, he said that district administration would take all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.

He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In this regard, all the arrangements have been finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children under the five years of age.

He further said strict monitoring of the campaign should be conducted and work of all the mobile teams should be checked properly

