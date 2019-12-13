Anti Polio Drive in KP to be launched on Monday

Anti Polio drive will formally kick off in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including the merged districts from Monday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Anti Polio drive will formally kick off in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including the merged districts from Monday.In this connection Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Kazim Niaz inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child here on Friday. During the five day campaign more than 6.75 million children below the age of five years will be vaccinated across the province.

To ensure cent percent target achievement of the drive, 22,925 teams have been constituted.

The campaign is focused on reaching and vaccinating every child for stopping transmission of virus and outbreak in the region.Talking to media persons on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that eradication of polio vaccine from the province is on top of the priority list of the provincial government adding that the government is working with utmost commitment to eradicate polio and thus protect our futuregeneration from life-long disability.