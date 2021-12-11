UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha accompanied by prominent singer Waris Baig formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday

During the five-day drive starting from December 13 to 17, as many as 1.

8 million children under five years of age would be vaccinated and for this purpose, 6892 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, DC Umar Sher said that 272 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 1198 Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success. He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

Waris Baig requested the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops toprotect them from lifelong disability.

