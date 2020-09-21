Anti-polio drive launched to vaccinate about 276084 children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Monday inaugurated anti-polio drive along with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Nazeer Ahmad by administering polio props to some children in the district.

He issued instructions to all assistant additional commissioners to be in the field and personally monitor the campaign and put up effective measures to address the refusal cases.

He said during the polio eradication campaign a total of 2,76,084 children aged five years would be vaccinated for which 999 teams had been constituted including 880 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams and 51 transit Teams).

Similarly, a total of 60 Tehsil Teams Monitors were deployed to oversee the campaign and make it a successful. Police and levy personnel have been deployed to give security cover to each polio team. In sensitive areas the Pak Army is also performing security duty.

The district administration conducted an awareness campaign ahead of the anti-polio campaign by involving local Radio FM Rokhan-100.