Anti-polio drive postpones in 11 KP districts

(@FahadShabbir)

A three-day anti-polio campaign planned to be carried out in 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been postponed, said Health Department on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign planned to be carried out in 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been postponed, said Health Department on Monday.

It said the campaign was postponed due to strike of Grand Health Alliance in the province and the new date for anti-polio drive would soon be announced.

It further said the 11 districts where the campaign has been postponed included Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Hangu, D I Khan, Tank, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Buner, Charsadda, Mardan and Mohmand.