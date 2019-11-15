Antimicrobial resistance discussed at Aga Khan University symposium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Experts said on Friday said that up to 95 per cent of the population of Pakistan could be carrying bacteria that makes them resistant to life-saving antibiotics.

Addressing the inaugural session of the annual National Health Sciences Research Symposium (NHSRS) of the Aga Khan University (AKU), they said that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) happens when microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites change when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs.

The theme of the 22nd the three-day symposium is "Antimicrobial Resistance: an opportunity to transform global health." Microorganisms that develop AMR are sometimes referred to as "Superbugs". As a result, the medicines become ineffective and infections persist in the body, increasing the risk of spread to others, they added.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza addressing as chief guest on the occasion, expressed his government's commitment to work with provinces and public and private key stakeholders on the implementation of the National Action Plan for AMR.

A recent UN report warned that the threat of AMR can be a global health crisis that could lead to 10 million deaths every year by 2050. Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world, which is expected to rise to fourth place by 2050.

If not managed timely, AMR may lead to a "Health Emergency-like Situation" that might have implications for the country's health system as well as economy, they said.

Antibiotics have been a founding stone of modern medicine. Use of antimicrobials has enabled the implementation of novel treatment modalities such as cardiac bypass surgeries, joint replacements and bone marrow transplants. Management of infectious complications would not have been possible without antibiotics. Spread of resistant bugs is now taking us back in the pre-antibiotic era where advance medical interventions may become compromised, said Rumina Hasan, a professor of microbiology at AKU and chair of the 22nd NHSRS organising committee.

"Antimicrobials have also been instrumental in the control of infections in farm animals and in crops, allowing an increase in agricultural output and providing food security.

Emergence of antimicrobial resistance threatens this progress," she added.

Realising that AMR puts the gains of the Millennium Development Goals at risk and jeopardizes achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, WHO instituted a global action plan to tackle AMR in the 68th World Health Assembly in 2015, which was endorsed by all countries including Pakistan.

"The misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines is fueling resistance worldwide and the Eastern Mediterranean Region is no exception.

Drug-resistant infections are estimated to cause at least 700,000 deaths globally each year, said Maha Talaat, WHO EMRO regional coordinator for infection prevention and control, and the keynote speaker. "Implementation of AMR surveillance, hospital infection prevention and control, and antimicrobial stewardship are extremely important measures to curtail the spread of resistant bugs." "Although AMR is a global problem, estimates suggest that 89 per cent of deaths related to AMR in 2050 will occur in Africa and Asia. The UK Government has set up the Fleming Fund to provide the much needed resources to better understand and address AMR. Such Coordinated global actions are required to minimise the emergence and spread of AMR, said Anthony Huszar, South East Asia Regional Coordinator, Fleming Fund, and the keynote speaker.

AKU President Firoz Rasul, deans Adil Haider and David Arthur, and interim CEO of the Aga Khan University Hospital Shagufta Hassan also addressed the Symposium and applauded the organisers and participants for highlighting the issue of AMR.

NHSRS is AKU's annual "Flagship" event that focuses on a health sciences topic relevant to Pakistan and the region.

The second and third days of the Symposium will cover discussions onanimal AMR, antimicrobial use surveillance, food safety, control of antibiotics quality in Pakistan, "Ignite" and several other sessions.