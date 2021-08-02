UrduPoint.com

Argentina Reports 6,083 New COVID-19 Cases

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :-- Argentina registered 6,083 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the national count to 4,935,847, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry said 51 more deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 105,772.

The number of patients in intensive care has reached 3,913, with a bed occupancy rate of 54.2 percent nationwide and 53 percent in Buenos Aires and its periphery.

So far, more than 32.29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, according to the ministry.

