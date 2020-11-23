Around 2,756 more people tested positive, 34 deaths due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 38,348 as 2,756 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

34 under treatment corona patients lost their lives, out of them 26 died in hospitals while eight out of hospital on Sunday due to COVID-19, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 267 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,803 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 36,929 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,439 in Sindh, 12,607 in Punjab, 5,099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,550 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 854 in Balochistan, 306 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 1074 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 330,885 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic reported, a total of 376,929 cases detected so far, including AJK 6,123, Balochistan 16,810, GB 4,542, ICT 27,018, KP 44,599, Punjab 114,508 and Sindh 163,329.

About 7,696 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,829 in Sindh, 11 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Sunday, while 2,861 in Punjab, seven of them died in hospital and six out of hospital on Sunday, 1,327 in KP with two died in hospital on Sunday, 279 in ICT out of them one died in hospital on Sunday, 161 in Balochistan, 95 in GB one died in hospital on Sunday and 144 in AJK out of them four died in hospital on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5, 216,955 tests had been conducted, while 763 hospitals allocated with covid facilities with 2,155 patients admitted across the country.