UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Begins Trials Of Needle-Free COVID-19 Vaccine - University Of Sydney

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

Australia Begins Trials of Needle-Free COVID-19 Vaccine - University of Sydney

Australian scientists have started the first phase of clinical trials of a new gene-based coronavirus vaccine, which is administered using a device without a needle, the University of Sydney announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Australian scientists have started the first phase of clinical trials of a new gene-based coronavirus vaccine, which is administered using a device without a needle, the University of Sydney announced on Friday.

"Australian researchers will this week commence the first Phase 1 human trial of a COVID-19 gene-based DNA vaccine in Australia, delivered via a needle-free system," the press release said.

The drug used in the trial is a gene-based vaccine with DNA sequences from the SARS-CoV2, the university stated. It was developed jointly by the Australian biotechnology company Technovalia with pharmaceutical company BioNet.

"This potential next-generation vaccine has no additives or preservatives. It will be given using a needle-free device that penetrates the skin with a jet spray and is designed to make sure the vaccine gets inside the cells to encourage good uptake by the immune system," the statement said.

Such method, the release states, is already used in flu vaccines in the United States.

About 150 volunteers are expected to participate in the first phase of the clinical trials.

Related Topics

Australia Company Sydney United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Video of a dacoit snatching purse from a girl in R ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics Committee Pledges to Ensure Safe Ga ..

2 minutes ago

HMS Defender Arrives in Georgia's Batumi

2 minutes ago

Zainab Alert App launched to combat child abuse is ..

4 minutes ago

Factory's godown gutted in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Punjab progressing towards development:Dr Firdous ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.