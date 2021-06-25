Australia Begins Trials of Needle-Free COVID-19 Vaccine - University of Sydney

Australian scientists have started the first phase of clinical trials of a new gene-based coronavirus vaccine, which is administered using a device without a needle, the University of Sydney announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Australian scientists have started the first phase of clinical trials of a new gene-based coronavirus vaccine, which is administered using a device without a needle, the University of Sydney announced on Friday.

"Australian researchers will this week commence the first Phase 1 human trial of a COVID-19 gene-based DNA vaccine in Australia, delivered via a needle-free system," the press release said.

The drug used in the trial is a gene-based vaccine with DNA sequences from the SARS-CoV2, the university stated. It was developed jointly by the Australian biotechnology company Technovalia with pharmaceutical company BioNet.

"This potential next-generation vaccine has no additives or preservatives. It will be given using a needle-free device that penetrates the skin with a jet spray and is designed to make sure the vaccine gets inside the cells to encourage good uptake by the immune system," the statement said.

Such method, the release states, is already used in flu vaccines in the United States.

About 150 volunteers are expected to participate in the first phase of the clinical trials.