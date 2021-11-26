Awareness walk held to mark "World Anemia Day"

UrduPoint.com

An awareness walk was organised here at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) by the Department of Gynaecology, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) in connection with "World Anemia Day"

Vice Chancellor NMU, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed and Chairperson Department of Gynaecology Prof Dr Mehnaz Khakwani led the walk. Prof Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood, MS Nishtar Hospital Multan Dr. Amjad Chandio, Dr Shahid Irshad Rao Dr Masood Al Rauf, Dr Arif Siddique, Dr Hajra, Dr Syeda Ali, Dr Rashid Parveen and a large number of senior consultants and doctors also participated. The walk started from Nishtar Administration block and culminated at Nishtar Tower.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with different messages about the day.

Experts said that one should include meat, eggs, nuts, fruits, green leafy vegetables and pulses in the diet to avoid anemia. NMU chairperson Department of Gynaecology, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani claimed that majority of the women suffer from anemia which leads to many complications during pregnancy.

She emphasized the need to address iron deficiency not only in pregnant women but also in schools and college students.She suggested the use of iron supplements and healthy diet to avoid it.

Dr Rana Altaf congratulated Dr Mehnaz and her team on the excellent conduct of the walk and assured their full support for the uninterrupted provision of health services to women patients.

