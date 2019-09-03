Balochistan to get 20-bed Burn Centre in Hub

The Balochistan government has decided, in principle, to build a 20-bed Burn Centre at Ghulam Qadir government hospital Hub, district Lasbela for providing modern and up-to-date healthcare facilities to the patients of province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has decided, in principle, to build a 20-bed Burn Centre at Ghulam Qadir government hospital Hub , district Lasbela for providing modern and up-to-date healthcare facilities to the patients of province.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, an official of the Balochistan government said that the government had allocated around Rs 400 million for the establishment of burn centre, to be fully equipped with necessary latest technology and devices.

He said that the burn patients would be given timely and high quality treatment after establishment of the Burn Centre since the major chunk of patients would get treatment within the province.

He said that there were several accidents leaving many fire victims in different cases reported across the province who were mostly referred to the main hospitals of Karachi and other provinces due to lack of facilities in the hospitals of the province.

He said the government had also planned to construct a medical emergency centre at Uthal, Lasbela and it would help the health department to respond timely in any kind of emergency situation especially the highway accidents which at times render serious victims.

The official further said the upgradation of Gwadar Hospital, namely Pak-China Friendship Hospital to 150 beds, would be ensured in the first phase and eventually, in the second phase it would be scaled up to 300 bed whereas the project was in the pipeline.

It was agreed that a medical college and nursing school would be constructed along the Gwadar hospital as well, he told APP.

The official said the government had allocated Rs 75 million to provide medical facilities, including ambulances, equipments for operating rooms and intensive care units (ICU) wards of Loralai, Kharan and Khanozai hospitals.

He said that the assistance in the form of equipments would strengthen the overall service delivery of the hospitals and boost healthcare facilities served to the population.