Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 50 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Thursday.

Four out of these 50 confirmed local cases live on the Fangshan district campus of the Beijing Institute of Technology.

On Wednesday, 31 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

No new suspected cases or imported confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday in Beijing.