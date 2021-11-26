UrduPoint.com

BioNTech/Pfizer Expect New Variant Impact Data 'within 2 Weeks'

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's BioNTech said Friday it was studying how well the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Pfizer protects against the new B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa.

"We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest.

These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally," a BioNTech spokesperson said.

