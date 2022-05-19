UrduPoint.com

Booster Jab Markedly Improves COVID-19 Vaccine Potency: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Booster jab markedly improves COVID-19 vaccine potency: study

A study by Chinese researchers has found that the COVID-19 booster vaccination can markedly reduce the immune escape of the Omicron variant, underscoring the necessity for the eligible population to get a third booster jab to combat the pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A study by Chinese researchers has found that the COVID-19 booster vaccination can markedly reduce the immune escape of the Omicron variant, underscoring the necessity for the eligible population to get a third booster jab to combat the pandemic.

The researchers from Fudan University and Pigentech Lab revealed that sera from individuals vaccinated with two doses of an inactivated whole-virion vaccine show weak to no neutralization efficacy.

However, the boosters, either homologous or heterologous ones, can markedly improve neutralization titers against all Omicron sub-lineages, according to the study published recently in the journal Cell Host and Microbe.

The Omicron variant has evolved into four sub-lineages -- BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3 -- and BA.2 is the dominant one worldwide. The neutralization titers for Omicron sub-lineages were significantly reduced, by more than 100-fold, in comparison to those for the virus wild type, according to the study.

The researchers collected and tested 20 samples from healthy adults who had received a third booster shot of the same inactivated vaccine and found that the sera had a five to six folds potency reduction against Omicron sub-lineages compared to that against the wild type, according to the study.They also tested sera from 18 individuals that received two doses of inactivated vaccines plus one protein subunit vaccine four to eight months later. This cohort also showed higher neutralizing titers than the two-dose recipients.

Noting that the Omicron sub-lineages threaten the neutralization efficacy of current vaccines, the researchers said increasing the rate of full immunization and vaccine booster dose can be an effective means to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Related Topics

China Same All From

Recent Stories

Australian unemployment falls to 48-year low

Australian unemployment falls to 48-year low

1 minute ago
 3 FIA officials terminated on charges of misconduc ..

3 FIA officials terminated on charges of misconduct, misuse of power, corruption ..

1 minute ago
 S.Korea's economy expected to rise 2.8 pct in 2022 ..

S.Korea's economy expected to rise 2.8 pct in 2022

1 minute ago
 PM for ten days celebrations of Yaum-e-Takbeer: Ma ..

PM for ten days celebrations of Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

1 minute ago
 HEC embarks textbook writing program to enhance co ..

HEC embarks textbook writing program to enhance competitiveness in research & de ..

37 minutes ago
 'Years of hard work' pays off as India revels in b ..

'Years of hard work' pays off as India revels in badminton glory

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.