Brazil sees 2,165 more COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :) -- Brazil reported on Friday 2,165 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 419,114, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that 78,886 more cases were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 15,082,449.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 199 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence rate of 7,177 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil has vaccinated 51.5 million people with 34.2 million having received the first dose and 17.3 million both doses.