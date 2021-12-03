Brazil's capital Brasilia on Thursday confirmed the presence of two cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, raising the country's total number of Omicron cases to five, including three previously detected in Sao Paulo

BRASILIA, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Brazil's capital Brasilia on Thursday confirmed the presence of two cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, raising the country's total number of Omicron cases to five, including three previously detected in Sao Paulo.

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, confirmed that one case involved a passenger who arrived in Brazil from South Africa, was tested for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Nov. 29, and turned out to have Omicron.

The patient has been isolating at home since landing in Brasilia, despite showing no symptoms of the disease.

South Africa notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of the existence of the new variant on Nov. 24.