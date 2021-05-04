Cambodia reports biggest daily jump of 938 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,299

Cambodia on Tuesday recorded an all-time high of 938 new local COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 16,299, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia on Tuesday recorded an all-time high of 938 new local COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 16,299, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The figure topped the previous highest daily record of 880 cases reported on April 28.

The new infections included 608 capital Phnom Penh, 175 in Kandal province, and 77 in Preah Sihanouk province.

One more death was confirmed, bringing the death toll to 107, the statement said, adding that 361 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,791.

Cambodia has been suffering from the third community outbreak since Feb. 20.

Despite an ongoing rise in new cases, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday that the country will lift a COVID-19 lockdown in Phnom Penh and adjacent Ta Khmau city from May 6.

The country first ordered the two-week lockdown in the two cities from April 15 to 28, and then extended for another week until May 5 in a bid to slow the surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, the prime minister authorized the local authorities to continue imposing lockdowns in any areas which are deemed to have a high risk of infections.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. To date, some 1.46 million out of the country's 16-million population had been vaccinated against the virus, a government report said.