Cambodia Reports Record High Of 587 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:31 PM

Cambodia reports record high of 587 daily COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Cambodia Wednesday reported a record high of 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 44,711, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia Wednesday reported a record high of 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 44,711, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 533 local cases and 54 imported cases, the MoH said.

Sixteen more fatalities were confirmed, taking the overall death toll to 475, the statement said, adding that 548 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 39,314.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine renewed her call on the people to continue caution to prevent a large-scale transmission.

"If we do not act together now, soon we may face with a large scale transmission," she said in a tweet. "Everyone must be alerted, prepared, and vigilant to suppress the COVID-19 transmission as soon as possible if we do not want to see lockdowns again."The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

Vandine said that so far, some 3.51 million out of the 10 million targeted adult population have already been vaccinated.

More Stories From Health

