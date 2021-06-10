UrduPoint.com
Cambodia's COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 300 With 11 New Fatalities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:05 PM

Cambodia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 300 on Thursday after 11 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Cambodia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 300 on Thursday after 11 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation also logged 426 new cases, bringing the national tally to 36,666 so far, the statement said, adding that the new infections included 380 local cases and 46 imported cases.

Meanwhile, the kingdom also saw 760 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,807, it added.

Cambodia has been suffering the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb.

20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

The country began a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10.

To date, more than 2.77 million out of the 10 million targeted population have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said, adding that some 2.28 million of them have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

