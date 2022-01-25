Chinese mainland reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which remained the same as that of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which remained the same as that of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Xinjiang, five in Beijing, three in Henan, two in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin and Shanghai, according to the commission.

Monday also saw reports of 27 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

A total of 43 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, 25 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,705.

There were 2,616 patients still under treatment on Monday, of whom nine were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.