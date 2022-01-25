UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 18 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Chinese mainland reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which remained the same as that of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which remained the same as that of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Xinjiang, five in Beijing, three in Henan, two in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin and Shanghai, according to the commission.

Monday also saw reports of 27 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

A total of 43 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, 25 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,705.

There were 2,616 patients still under treatment on Monday, of whom nine were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Related Topics

China Died Tianjin Beijing Shanghai Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Russia Adds Navalny, His Allies in List of Terrori ..

Russia Adds Navalny, His Allies in List of Terrorists, Extremists - Watchdog

8 minutes ago
 Japan to Subsidize Gasoline Distributors to Constr ..

Japan to Subsidize Gasoline Distributors to Constrain Rising Prices - Economy Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 World's major dairy company lifts forecast farmgat ..

World's major dairy company lifts forecast farmgate milk price range

10 minutes ago
 European stocks rebound at open in volatile trade

European stocks rebound at open in volatile trade

10 minutes ago
 Dualization work of Karachi, Quetta, Chaman to be ..

Dualization work of Karachi, Quetta, Chaman to be started next month: Senate inf ..

10 minutes ago
 Malawi's government suspends schools over tropical ..

Malawi's government suspends schools over tropical cyclone Ana

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.