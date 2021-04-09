UrduPoint.com
Control Rooms Set Up At Govt Hospitals In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

Control rooms set up at govt hospitals in Faisalabad

The control rooms have been set up at government hospitals for seeking first hand information about beds and numbers of coronavirus patients in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The control rooms have been set up at government hospitals for seeking first hand information about beds and numbers of coronavirus patients in the city.

The control rooms had been established at Allied, DHQ and Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The control rooms will remain functional round the clock where necessary staff including doctors and paramedics had been deployed. The central control room had been set up at Faisalabad Medical University.

MS Allied Hospital Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra said here Friday that Deputy Medical Superintendent (Admin) Dr Faheem Yousaf will be overall incharge of the control rooms.

The people can seek information about the coronavirus situation in the city and available beds in the hospitals by calling at land line number 041-9210352.

