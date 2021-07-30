UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 9 More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Coronavirus claimed the lives of nine more people during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the health department said here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed the lives of nine more people during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the health department said here Friday.

Giving detail, he said of the nine more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 4,444 with 414 more people have been infected with Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 143,213 and during the last 24 hours, 159 patients infected with corona have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With this the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 135,846 and killed one person in Peshawar. The death toll from the corona virus in Peshawar has risen to 2,155, he informed.

Corona in Peshawar affected 188 more people in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 52,648. He disclosed that 10,091 new tests were conducted in one day in the province.

