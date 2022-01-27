UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 25 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Covid-19 claims 25 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The National Command and Operation Centre says that 7,539 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Pakistan reported 25 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The Official data shared by NCOC showed that 7,539 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

The Centre said that 63,272 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 11.91 percent. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached up to 29,162.

The data showed that 1240 corona patients are in critical condition.

