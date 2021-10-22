COVID-19 claims three lives with 28 new infections

Three more corona patients had lost their battle of life, while 28 new cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Three more corona patients had lost their battle of life, while 28 new cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Friday, among the new cases, ten belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt, seven from Potohar town, four from Rawal town, while one each case has emerged from Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syeda, Kahutta, Murree, KPK, Islamabad and Attock.

"Presently 12 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,19 in Institute of Urology, two in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital ", the report said.

The report updated that one patient was on ventilators in critical condition,17 stable and 19 on oxygen support. "As many as 3,107,402 people including 43,353 health workers and 3,064,049 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.80 per cent in the district," it added.