UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Three Lives With 28 New Infections

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:58 PM

COVID-19 claims three lives with 28 new infections

Three more corona patients had lost their battle of life, while 28 new cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Three more corona patients had lost their battle of life, while 28 new cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Friday, among the new cases, ten belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt, seven from Potohar town, four from Rawal town, while one each case has emerged from Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syeda, Kahutta, Murree, KPK, Islamabad and Attock.

"Presently 12 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,19 in Institute of Urology, two in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital ", the report said.

The report updated that one patient was on ventilators in critical condition,17 stable and 19 on oxygen support. "As many as 3,107,402 people including 43,353 health workers and 3,064,049 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.80 per cent in the district," it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Attock Gujar Khan Taxila Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 minutes ago
 50,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 minutes ago
 PM directs Punjab govt to ensure relief to public ..

PM directs Punjab govt to ensure relief to public suffering from sky-rocketing i ..

6 minutes ago
 Investigation Confirms No Fraud in Bolivian 2019 P ..

Investigation Confirms No Fraud in Bolivian 2019 Presidential Election - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits fruit vegetable market, inspects auction ..

DC visits fruit vegetable market, inspects auction process

2 minutes ago
 Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in distri ..

Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.