COVID-19 National Tally Reports Highest Positivity Since 4th Wave Onset

Thu 05th August 2021

National tally of COVID-19 on Thursday recorded countrywide positivity ratio during past 24 hours at 9.06 percent which is the highest ever since the fourth wave onset of the pandemic

Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The nerve center of the country on its official Twitter handle wrote the daily statistics of the disease indicators.

There were a total of 62,462 tests carried out for detecting the contagious disease among the masses in the country.

Some 5,661 people tested positive out of the total tests conducted across the country, the Forum wrote.

Some 60 infected people perished in last 24 hours who succumbed to the deadly virus.

In a separate tweet, the NCOC informed that the nation managed to administer 1,158,744 doses to the eligible individuals in past 24 hours. The cumulative number of eligible population being vaccinated so far reached 34,204,053, it added.

