DC Mardan Closed GGPS Labour Colony Following Positive Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DC Mardan closed GGPS Labour Colony following positive corona cases

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif on Tuesday closed down Government Girls Primary School Labour Colony for 10 days following report of positive cases in some persons and directed affected persons to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif on Tuesday closed down Government Girls Primary school Labour Colony for 10 days following report of positive cases in some persons and directed affected persons to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

The Deputy Commissioner has issued a notification in this regard.

Showing of vaccination certificate by people, students, teachers and others staffers aged 18 and above is mandatory during entrance to schools.

He said directives have been issued to tehsil municipal administration for conducting fumigation spray from time to time during closures of schools. The health department has been directed to ensure monitoring of health condition of the affected persons and conduct coronavirus tests in the lockdown areas.

