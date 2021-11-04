UrduPoint.com

Ddn - AstraZeneca Withdraws Application For Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Switzerland

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:18 PM

Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has withdrawn an authorization application for its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland, The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) reported on Thursday

"AstraZeneca AG announced today that it is no longer pursuing marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland. The company has withdrawn its application for authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it submitted to Swissmedic in October 2020," Swissmedic said in a statement.

The agency noted that now the Swiss medical authorities have no new applications for approval of COVID-19 vaccines, pending consideration. To date, the country has approved the use of Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Switzerland for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 877,952, with 10,830 deaths. The country of 8 million has administered about 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which translated to about 64% of the population.

