Dengue cases in KP reaches to 6599 i

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have raised to 6599 said official of health department here on Saturday.

According to daily report of the dengue response unit, 35 more new cases of dengue patients reported in the province.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.