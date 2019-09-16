Deputy Commissioner Jhang Visits CCU In DHQ Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:51 PM
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto visited the CCU of District Headquarters Hospital here Monday
CEO health Rai Sameeullah, Medical Superintendent Dr Asfand Yar, senior doctors, paramedics and other officers were present on the occasion.
The DC told the media that after completion of CCU in the hospital, patients would get better treatment facilities.
He said that modern healthcare facilities were being provided to people as the Punjab government was giving priority to the health sector.