Deputy Commissioner Jhang Visits CCU In DHQ Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Jhang visits CCU in DHQ Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto visited the CCU of District Headquarters Hospital here Monday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto visited the CCU of District Headquarters Hospital here Monday.

CEO health Rai Sameeullah, Medical Superintendent Dr Asfand Yar, senior doctors, paramedics and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DC told the media that after completion of CCU in the hospital, patients would get better treatment facilities.

He said that modern healthcare facilities were being provided to people as the Punjab government was giving priority to the health sector.

