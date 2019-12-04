UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disease Of Alzheimer Spreading Fastly: Prof. Khalid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:32 PM

Disease of alzheimer spreading fastly: Prof. Khalid

Brain and mental diseases, shortage of vitamin B, diabetes, paralysis and sleep problems cause the disease of alzheimer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Brain and mental diseases, shortage of vitamin B, diabetes, paralysis and sleep problems cause the disease of alzheimer.

This was stated by renowned neurosurgeon and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS), Prof. Khalid Mehmood in connection with World Alzheimer Day being observed all over the world under the aegis of international organization "Alzheimer Diseases International".

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said, "We all should take part in creating awareness on this specific issue.

" He advised that the youngsters should also avoid late sleep and awakening and use of in-balance diet.

He said that similarly those who had caught of head or brain injury in childhood have also more chances of Alzheimer disease.

Prof. Khalid Mahmood said, "Presently around 5 crore people are patients of the disease of Alzheimer and we should remain ready to save ourselves from tobacco and other intoxicating items."He suggested that for better mental growth people should go for book reading and also opt indoor games like draft and table tennis.

Related Topics

Tennis Shortage World Punjab Reading All From

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

19 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

26 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

49 minutes ago

Venezuela Favors Oil Output Cut Deal Extension Unt ..

2 minutes ago

Former England cricket captain Willis dies aged 70 ..

2 minutes ago

Post Graduate Medical Institute's official promote ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.