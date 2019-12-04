Disease of alzheimer spreading fastly: Prof. Khalid

Brain and mental diseases, shortage of vitamin B, diabetes, paralysis and sleep problems cause the disease of alzheimer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Brain and mental diseases, shortage of vitamin B, diabetes, paralysis and sleep problems cause the disease of alzheimer.

This was stated by renowned neurosurgeon and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS), Prof. Khalid Mehmood in connection with World Alzheimer Day being observed all over the world under the aegis of international organization "Alzheimer Diseases International".

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said, "We all should take part in creating awareness on this specific issue.

" He advised that the youngsters should also avoid late sleep and awakening and use of in-balance diet.

He said that similarly those who had caught of head or brain injury in childhood have also more chances of Alzheimer disease.

Prof. Khalid Mahmood said, "Presently around 5 crore people are patients of the disease of Alzheimer and we should remain ready to save ourselves from tobacco and other intoxicating items."He suggested that for better mental growth people should go for book reading and also opt indoor games like draft and table tennis.