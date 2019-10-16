Doctors' strike: six C-sections held at General hospital

Keeping in view the situation occurred due to doctors strike, lady doctors in Gynae Ward of Lahore General Hospital conducted 6 C-Section operations under the supervision of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar

Dr. Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar.

All women and newly born babies are healthy.

The family members of women have expressed gratitude to Prof.Dr.Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar for playing a significant role in conducting C-section during the strike.