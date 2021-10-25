Door-to-door vaccination starts in Sialkot district

A 17-day 'Reach Every Door' (RED) coronavirus vaccination campaign was launched by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq at the Basic Health Unit Muradpur, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A 17-day 'Reach Every Door' (RED) coronavirus vaccination campaign was launched by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq at the Basic Health Unit Muradpur, here on Monday.

The campaign, which would continue till Nov 12, aims to provide citizens with timely, easy and standard vaccination against corona in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The deputy commissioner said that the Sialkot Health Department had formed 496 teams to achieve the set targets.

He said each team consisted of male and female inspectors, data entry operator and a social mobiliser.

During the campaign, 1,106,314 people from 12 years and above would be vaccinated with the first and second dose of COVID vaccine in the district under the micro-plan.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry said that more than 50,000 people would be vaccinated on daily basis during the campaign.