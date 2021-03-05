DRAP approves emergency use of Sinopharm Covid vaccine for above 60 age masses

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday was apprised that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given emergency use authorization of Sinopharm Covid vaccine for administration to above 60-year age masses

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday was apprised that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given emergency use authorization of Sinopharm Covid vaccine for administration to above 60-year age masses.

As per the ongoing vaccination process, all registered healthcare workers with National Immunization Management System (NIMS) above 60 years could get themselves vaccinated from designated Covid vaccine centers after this authorisation by DRAP, the NCOC said.