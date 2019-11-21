Dr.Yasmin reviews upgradation of city hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting was held under the chair of Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid at Specialized Healthcare & Medication Education on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid at Specialized Healthcare & Medication education on Thursday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in public sector hospitals in detail which included up-gradation of Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital and other projects.

Provincial Secretary Momin Agha briefed the Minister about the progress on various ongoing development schemes in the hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she was personally monitoring the ongoing development schemes in hospitals. She said that hospitals were being expanded in accordance with the increasing number of patients, adding, development budget would be utilized in stipulated time frame.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof. Dr Kahlid Masood Gondal, VC FJMU Prof Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Dean Children Hospital Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Children Hospital Prof Dr Saleem and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Arif Tajamal. MSs of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Chief Cardiologist Prof Dr Saqib Shafi and other officers were also present in the meeting.