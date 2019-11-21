UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr.Yasmin Reviews Upgradation Of City Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:46 PM

Dr.Yasmin reviews upgradation of city hospitals

A meeting was held under the chair of Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid at Specialized Healthcare & Medication Education on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid at Specialized Healthcare & Medication education on Thursday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in public sector hospitals in detail which included up-gradation of Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital and other projects.

Provincial Secretary Momin Agha briefed the Minister about the progress on various ongoing development schemes in the hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she was personally monitoring the ongoing development schemes in hospitals. She said that hospitals were being expanded in accordance with the increasing number of patients, adding, development budget would be utilized in stipulated time frame.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof. Dr Kahlid Masood Gondal, VC FJMU Prof Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Dean Children Hospital Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Children Hospital Prof Dr Saleem and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Arif Tajamal. MSs of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Chief Cardiologist Prof Dr Saqib Shafi and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Budget Progress Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

3 minutes ago

MTI Act to be proved game changer: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly approves three bills of Labour & H ..

2 minutes ago

Ansar Nazir promoted as Chief Protocol Officer of ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies, three injure in Quetta clash

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Makran to establish an Emergency Cell ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.