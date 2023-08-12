EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy for heart ailments

Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) therapy has emerged as a non-invasive remedy for various cardiac ailments such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and high lipid levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) therapy has emerged as a non-invasive remedy for various cardiac ailments such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and high lipid levels.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Cardiologist Dr Raja Mehdi Hassan said, "During the EECP therapy, blood is propelled from the lower body and limbs to the upper body that defies the natural flow with gentle pressure." He said, "EECP therapy is often referred to as 'natural bypass' due to its painless nature and a free from surgical procedures or interventions.

He said that throughout the hour-long session, the patient's heart rhythm, oxygen saturation, irregularities, and blood pressure are meticulously monitored.

Before starting the treatment, Dr Mehdi said, "A comprehensive diagnosis, encompassing electrocardiograms (ECG), echocardiography, CT angiography, or angiography guides physicians in assessing heart conditions including ejection fraction, heart failure categories, and cardiac damage." He said, "A course of 35 sessions is prescribed irrespective of the ailment for optimal outcomes of the therapy." "Those unable to travel can opt for two daily sessions following the initial five sessions" he added.

Dr Mehdi underlined, "Atherosclerosis can start as early as the age of 20 and people with a family history of heart diseases, hypertension, and obesity are susceptible to cardiac issues.

" Explaining atherosclerosis, Dr Mehdi said, "When blood vessels face blockages, the phenomenon is termed as coronary artery disease or coronary heart disease." He stressed that every individual, regardless of medical history, should be aware of their blood pressure, sugar levels, lipid profiles, and Body Mass Index (BMI).

"Those above 40, having health concerns and those beyond 50 should consider CT angiography to avert sudden cardiac arrests" Dr Mehdi stressed.

He said, "EECP has endorsements from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American College of Cardiology, and the European College of Cardiology. He noted that this method is introduced in developing nations prior to bypass surgeries and angioplasties." "The United States has 1200 EECP centres while India has 300 centres offering this therapy. In Pakistan, he said this therapy is predominantly accessible in major metropolitan areas," he highlighted.

Dr Mehdi advised to embrace a healthy lifestyle and suggested incorporating walks and exercises.

He urged individuals to avoid junk food, fried items, processed edibles, red meat, and high-fat meals for heart health and overall well-being.

