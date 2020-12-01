UrduPoint.com
Eight More Patients Die Of COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Another eight corona patients died while 34 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Tuesday, after the death of eight patients, the death toll had reached 258.

He informed that 181 coronaviurs tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours, out of them 34 were positive.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 363 while the recoveries were 5,827. He further said that total 635 beds including 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients.

At present, Dr Asif said, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 31 including 8 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

