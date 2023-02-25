UrduPoint.com

Engineering & Healthcare Show 2023 Concludes

February 25, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ):The 2nd edition of Engineering and Healthcare Show (EHCS) 2023 concluded at the Expo Centre, here on Saturday.

EHCS is a flagship sector-specific trade event of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). In the 2nd edition of EHCS, foreign delegates from 38 countries visited the exhibits of 209 exhibitors participating in EHCS to get first-hand experience of the whole range of engineering and healthcare products being offered by Pakistan. Representatives from 25 trade associations and chambers were present during the show and discussed areas of mutual cooperation with their regulatory counterparts from African and CARs countries. FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry), LCCI (Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry), SCCI (Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry) and GCCI (Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry) also participated in the event and held extensive negotiations with their counterparts Chambers/Association.

During the exhibition, Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP and Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary TDAP held discussions with their counterpart Trade Promotion Organizations. Areas of interest pertaining to improved collaboration in the field of trade growth and mutual interests were discussed.

During the event, TDAP organized around 1842 sectors specific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors in which extensive discussion was held in generating business and future trade collaboration. These sectors included Pharmaceutical, Surgical, Chemicals, Agricultural Machinery & Implements, Safety Equipment, Construction Material, Home Appliances, Furniture, Cosmetics, Handicrafts, Sports Goods, Cutlery & Cookware, Packaging, Automotive, Electric Machinery, Minerals, Marbles, Mobiles, Musical Instruments.

Further to extract maximum benefit from this exhibition, TDAP also arranged industrial visits of the foreign buyers on the third day of the event. Deals worth (approx.) USD 56.01million were finalized during the event. Overall, 17 MOU's were signed in different sectors.

Malik Raza Rabbani Khar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Chief Executive TDAP & Secretary TDAP also held meetings with delegates and participating country. The representatives from Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Ghana, Rawanda and China, Hong Kong attended the show. The same country delegations also held meetings with office bearers of FPCCI, LCCI and DRAP. The country delegation headed by H.E Nakadama Rukia Isanga 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Dr. Faith Mwikari Ndiwa, Advisor to President of Kenya, Mike Kamungeremu, President, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan and appreciated TDAP's efforts in organizing this exhibition along with B2G meetings.

The event opened the doors for immense trade diversification and opportunities for exporters to grow their business in African & Central Asian markets. The event was concluded with a resolution that TDAP would continue to organize the Engineering & Healthcare show annually for the promotion of business for exporters.

