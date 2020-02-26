UrduPoint.com
EU Commissioner For Health Wants Real-Time Information Exchange Within Bloc Over COVID-19

Wed 26th February 2020

EU Commissioner for Health Wants Real-Time Information Exchange Within Bloc Over COVID-19

Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, on Wednesday stressed the need to ensure real-time exchange of information and cooperation at the EU level to counter the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease

GENOA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Stella Kyriakides, the EU Commissioner for Health and food Safety, on Wednesday stressed the need to ensure real-time exchange of information and cooperation at the EU level to counter the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease.

"Firstly, I cannot stress this enough, ensuring real-time exchange of information and coordination of measures between us and ensuring that everyone is prepared to contain the spread of the virus - these are crucial elements for an effective and coherent response," Kyriakides told a press conference in Rome.

