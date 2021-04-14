UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Not Planning To Renew Vaccine Contracts With AstraZeneca, J&J In 2022 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:11 PM

EU Not Planning to Renew Vaccine Contracts With AstraZeneca, J&J in 2022 - Reports

The European Commission has decided not to extend the contracts with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson on supplies of their coronavirus vaccines over reports of blood clotting side effects, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Wednesday, citing a health ministry source

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The European Commission has decided not to extend the contracts with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson on supplies of their coronavirus vaccines over reports of blood clotting side effects, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Wednesday, citing a health ministry source.

The bloc will reportedly instead focus on procuring RNA-based vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

On Tuesday, the US food and Drug Administration recommended suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six cases of blood clotting. Following the statement, the US company announced that it would delay its planned vaccine rollout in Europe.

AstraZeneca's vaccine sparked blood clot concerns last month. Despite the EU regulator's report confirming that post-inoculation thrombosis was a "very rare" side effect, a number of countries restricted its use.

Related Topics

Europe Company Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tonnes of dates to Pakistan

12 minutes ago

27th death anniversary of Dr. Saleem-uz-Zaman Sidd ..

9 minutes ago

12 prisoners of petty offenses released in chichaw ..

9 minutes ago

Man, woman killed in name of honor in swat

9 minutes ago

Police apprehend 11 Proclaimed Offenders in multan ..

11 minutes ago

Up-gradation, expansion of federalized road networ ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.