UrduPoint.com

Finland To Establish State-owned Vaccine Research Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:19 PM

Finland to establish state-owned vaccine research company

The Finnish government on Friday approved the establishment of Finnvac Oy, a state-owned vaccine research company

HELSINKI, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:The Finnish government on Friday approved the establishment of Finnvac Oy, a state-owned vaccine research company.

State ownership will be 51 percent, said a press release from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), which is responsible for the ownership management. The minority owner will be the holding foundation of Tampere University, the second largest university in Finland.

The new company will merge the existing commercial vaccine research functions of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Vaccine Research Center of Tampere University.

According to the press release, the intention is to secure and strengthen Finnish capabilities in vaccine research and to ensure that "well researched, effective and safe vaccines would be available to Finland". Additionally, the aim is to prepare for health hazards such as pandemics and to increase research investments in Finland.

Related Topics

Minority Company Tampere Finland From Government

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 4,944 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,944 more COVID-19 cases

3 seconds ago
 New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity exp ..

New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity expansion

8 seconds ago
 India records 9,216 new COVID-19 cases

India records 9,216 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Instructs to Analyze Measures Being Tak ..

Lukashenko Instructs to Analyze Measures Being Taken in Response to Western Sanc ..

1 minute ago
 Brazil vaccinates 90 pct of target population with ..

Brazil vaccinates 90 pct of target population with first dose against COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 5,806 new COVID-19 infections, 47 ..

Malaysia reports 5,806 new COVID-19 infections, 47 new deaths

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.