Four More Corona Patients Die In Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:06 PM

Four more corona patients die in Nishtar Hospital

Another four patients lost battle of life against coronavirus in Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 263 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Another four patients lost battle of life against coronavirus in Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 263 since March this year.

Nishtar Hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Parveen Akhtar (55) Fateh Muhammad (78) Umar Farooq ( 36) and Mushtaq (85) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

Parveen Akhtar belonged to Khanewal district and Umar Farooq Waziristan, while rest of the two hailed from locally, he said.

A total of seventy eight patients are reported positive and 94 are suspected out of total 172 cases admitted in the hospital, he said.

