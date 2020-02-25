UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Northern Iraq - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:55 PM

Four More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Northern Iraq - Health Ministry

Iraq's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had detected four additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an Iraqi family that recently arrived from Iran in the country's northern province of Kirkuk

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Iraq's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had detected four additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an Iraqi family that recently arrived from Iran in the country's northern province of Kirkuk.

"Four new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in the province of Kirkuk in an Iraqi family, who visited Iran and returned to the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the family had been quarantined for medical tests, and afterward the infection was discovered.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi health ministry said that Baghdad had decided to extend the entry suspension for foreign citizens arriving from Iran, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Singapore, as these countries were affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The authorities also decided to interrupt the learning process in schools and universities for ten days.

Related Topics

Thailand Iran China Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Singapore Italy Japan South Korea Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite makes waves in phone m ..

11 minutes ago

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Lin ..

6 minutes ago

FAO to provide GPS facility for locust affected ar ..

6 minutes ago

10 injured as Toyata Hiace smashes into power pole ..

6 minutes ago

50 peacocks died in Tharparkar in Feb

6 minutes ago

Eight passengers injured in road accident in Sialk ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.