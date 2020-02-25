Four More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Northern Iraq - Health Ministry

Iraq's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had detected four additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an Iraqi family that recently arrived from Iran in the country's northern province of Kirkuk

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Iraq's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had detected four additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an Iraqi family that recently arrived from Iran in the country's northern province of Kirkuk.

"Four new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in the province of Kirkuk in an Iraqi family, who visited Iran and returned to the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the family had been quarantined for medical tests, and afterward the infection was discovered.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi health ministry said that Baghdad had decided to extend the entry suspension for foreign citizens arriving from Iran, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Singapore, as these countries were affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The authorities also decided to interrupt the learning process in schools and universities for ten days.