BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) German Standing Committee on Vaccination ChairmanThomas Mertens approved on Thursday Bavaria's preliminary order of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, noting that the available information about the vaccine inspires optimism.

Earlier this week, Bavaria signed a memorandum of intent with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on potential Sputnik V deliveries to the region. Under the preliminary contract, Germany's southern state will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine once it is approved by the European Union.

"The released data look pretty fine, I can say that.

If the vaccine is tested and approved, personally I will have nothing against its application," Mertens said on ZDF broadcaster.

"I have learned this news from the media, just like you. I consider it fundamentally positive that attempts are being made to supply ourselves with a vaccine," Mertens continued.

At the same time, the vaccination committee chairman said he did not "find it convincing" that the preliminary order was performed as "Bavaria's unilateral actions." However, Mertens did not propose any alternative and did not say whether the German government should take on negotiations with Moscow.