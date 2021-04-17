Global Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 3 Million People - Johns Hopkins University

The global number of coronavirus-related deaths has surpassed 3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University that collects publicly available COVID-19 data from across the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The global number of coronavirus-related deaths has surpassed 3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University that collects publicly available COVID-19 data from across the world.

As of 09:00 GMT on Saturday, the cumulative number of deaths in the world has reached 3,000,225.

At the same time, the overall number of registered COVID-19 cases has surpassed 139.9 million.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths in the world � 566,224, and a total of 31,575,640 cases.