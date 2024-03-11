Health Expert Recommends Exercise For Weight Loss In Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:22 PM
A health expert revealed a unique approach to weight loss during the holy month of Ramazan, saying it is a good period for weight-conscious people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A health expert revealed a unique approach to weight loss during the holy month of Ramazan, saying it is a good period for weight-conscious people.
Zulfikar Ahmad, a health expert at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, stressed the importance of utilizing the post-fast period for light exercises, as the body experiences a surge in energy levels after breaking the fast.
Activities such as yoga, swimming, brisk walking, stretching, or even light weightlifting were recommended as suitable options.
Zulfikar Ahmad said that during Ramazan, the body’s metabolism accelerates, aiding in weight reduction.
This exercise regimen during fasting not only promotes physical health but also aligns with the spiritual essence of Ramazan.
