Open Menu

Health Expert Recommends Exercise For Weight Loss In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan

A health expert revealed a unique approach to weight loss during the holy month of Ramazan, saying it is a good period for weight-conscious people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A health expert revealed a unique approach to weight loss during the holy month of Ramazan, saying it is a good period for weight-conscious people.

Zulfikar Ahmad, a health expert at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, stressed the importance of utilizing the post-fast period for light exercises, as the body experiences a surge in energy levels after breaking the fast.

Activities such as yoga, swimming, brisk walking, stretching, or even light weightlifting were recommended as suitable options.

Zulfikar Ahmad said that during Ramazan, the body’s metabolism accelerates, aiding in weight reduction.

This exercise regimen during fasting not only promotes physical health but also aligns with the spiritual essence of Ramazan.

Related Topics

National University Weight

Recent Stories

Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers i ..

Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases

1 minute ago
 CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarizatio ..

CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project

1 minute ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD

3 minutes ago
 CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoardin ..

CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ram ..

Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ramazan

6 minutes ago
 Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan

Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan

6 minutes ago
Police devise security plan for Ramazan

Police devise security plan for Ramazan

6 minutes ago
 SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe ..

SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices

6 minutes ago
 Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March ..

Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 12

5 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM

25 minutes ago
 Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse pa ..

Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse participation of 200 runners

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for remov ..

Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for removing soft encroachments

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health