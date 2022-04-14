UrduPoint.com

Hollywood Stars And Cult Directors Announced For Cannes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 05:17 PM

The Cannes Film Festival announced the line-up for its 75th edition on Thursday with a mix of cult arthouse directors and Hollywood glamour heading for the French Riviera in May

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Cannes Film Festival announced the line-up for its 75th edition on Thursday with a mix of cult arthouse directors and Hollywood glamour heading for the French Riviera in May.

Canadian horror maestro David Cronenberg, US filmmaker James Gray and France's Claire Denis will compete among the 18 films announced in competition for the top prize Palme d'Or.

They are expected to bring a bevy of stars to the red carpet, with Cronenberg's sci-fi/horror cross-over "Crimes of the Future" starring Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.

Denis returns with a thriller set in Central America -- "The Stars at Noon" -- featuring Taron Egerton and Robert Pattinson.

Gray's entry, "Armageddon Time", is a tale based on his New York adolescence featuring Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett and Anthony Hopkins.

Two of the biggest spectacles had already been confirmed for the festival, which runs from May 17 to 28.

Tom Cruise will attend the much-delayed world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick", the sequel to his 1986 blockbuster, playing out of competition.

And Tom Hanks will be in town for "Elvis", in which he co-stars as the rock'n'roll star's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the latest from Australian director Baz Luhrmann who previously lit up Cannes with "Moulin Rouge!" and "Gatsby".

Also added to the out-of-competition premieres was Australia's George Miller, the man behind "Mad Max", who takes a new direction with "Three Thousand Years of Longing" about a djinn (played by Idris Elba) offering three wishes to Tilda Swinton.

