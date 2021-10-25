Hong Kong reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

HONG KONG, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,327.

Out of the newly reported cases, three were found to carry mutant strains, while the remaining case is waiting for the mutation test result, the CHP said.

A total of 62 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.59 million people, or 68.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.39 million have been fully vaccinated.

