India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 120,000

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 120,000

Total deaths in India due to COVID-19 pandemic surpassed the 120,000-mark on Wednesday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Total deaths in India due to COVID-19 pandemic surpassed the 120,000-mark on Wednesday, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 508 deaths in the past 24 hours the total death toll reached 120,010. The total COVID-19 tally reached 7,990,322 as 43,893 new cases were detected across the country since Tuesday morning.

Still there are 610,803 active cases in the country, while 7,259,509 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Indian Government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Tuesday a total of 105,487,680 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,066,786 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

India

